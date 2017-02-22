From expired plate to discovery of fentanyl, this man’s traffic stop was a domino effect

The expiration date on a motorcycle’s license plate was obscured by black spray paint. That was just the beginning of a 32-year-old Bradenton man’s problems.
After a Sarasota County sheriff’s deputy pulled over Joshua Welage at the intersection of Lockwood Ridge Road and Gocio Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday, the license plate was found to be two years out of date.
To make matters worse, Welage didn’t have a motorcycle endorsement on his license.
Welage began to shake and wasn’t responding to the deputy’s commands, so he was placed in handcuffs, according to the sheriff’s office report. When asked if he had any weapons on him, he told the deputy he had a small knife in his right pocket and a .380-caliber Smith & Wesson Bodyguard pistol with six rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. He didn’t have a permit for it.
The search of Welage continued with the discovery of a small black magnetic container sticking to his belt buckle, according to the sheriff’s office. Inside was 9 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 0.2 grams of fentanyl.
At that point, the 32-year-old was read his Miranda rights. But it wasn’t over for him just yet.
The motorcycle wasn’t his.
According to the sheriff’s office, it was reported stolen out of Manatee County on Jan. 20. The motorcycle had been altered from its natural blue paint with black paint and camoflague duct tape. The report also stated that the key port was broken and the cycle had an alternative switch to start.
Welage faces charges of grand theft, carrying a concealed firearm, and possession of fentanyl and meth. His bond was set at $6,120, and he was released later on Wednesday.
