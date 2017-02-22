Sobbing aunt told 911 her nephew was dead. Mom, who is on trial, was a lot more calm.

A jury heard a recording of Alexander Marr’s aunt talking to a 911 dispatcher just moments after hearing, “Alex is dead.”
“My sister lives next door and her boyfriend is screaming and yelling, saying he’s scared because my nephew is dead,” Nancy Hubbard was heard saying through sobs on the 911 call recording. “He has a history of being violent towards him.”
The sister, Dianna Marr, is on trial this week on a manslaughter charge in her 4-year-old son’s death.
Hubbard told the dispatcher she needed someone to go check on Alexander.
“She said Alex is dead,” about two minutes before, Hubbard explained.
The jury also heard a 911 call made by Marr, whose voice was calm as she spoke.
"I woke up this morning and I went to wake up my son, and he's dead," Dianna Marr said matter-of-factly.
In the background, the jury could hear Marr’s boyfriend, Trevor Cardarelle, shouting and cursing.
On April 12, 2015, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the duplex in the 700 block of 59th Avenue Terrace West where Alexander lived with Marr and Cardarelle, after Alexander was found unresponsive.
It was his fourth birthday.
His death was later ruled a homicide after an autopsy and the investigation revealed the boy died after being beaten about the head and torso, leaving him with a fractured skull, brain trauma and a lacerated liver.
Marr is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child 18 years old or younger by culpable negligence. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison.
On Wednesday, Hubbard, immediately broke down in tears when she took the stand. She struggled to hold back sobs, as she described her relationship with her nephew, Alexander, who she would often baby-sit.
One juror was seen wiping her own eyes she Hubbard spoke.
Hubbard testified her own daughter came to sleep in the living room between 2 and 2:30 a.m. because she could hear Alexander crying through the wall that connected the adjoining duplexes. In her own bedroom, Hubbard said she then heard her sister having sex with Cardarelle, so she too went to sleep in the living room.
Hours later , she heard more commotion through the same thin walls, she described.
Cardarelle could be heard screaming, "Oh my God, Oh my God, My life over."
"She told him, 'Calm the (expletive) down, I was with you all night'," Hubbard said.
Alexander’s 9-year-old sister was the first to testify Wednesday morning, describing how she went to tell her mom that she had seen ‘black lines” on her brother’s ear. Her brother was on the bed, without a shirt on.
Marr went to the bathroom before going into the other bedroom, the girl said as she held onto a teddy bear.
"She picked him up by his arm, called him by his name twice and shook him a little bit,” she said.
Then her mother walked back to her bedroom and calmly told Cardarelle that Alexander was dead, she explained. She then described the moments before deputies arrived, as Cardarelle ran around the house in a panic, shouting and cursing. Although she was told to sit down, Alexander’s sister said she was unable to because she wanted to know what had happened.
Her mother remained calm throughout, she said.
Marr cried as she watched her daughter enter and leave the courtroom. Her daughter, whom she has been unable to see since before her arrest because of a court order barring her from having any direct contact with minors, never looked directly at Marr.
Cardarelle was also charged with aggravated manslaughter by culpable negligence, but a jury in October found him guilty of a lesser charge of culpable negligence. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail and given credit for time served.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
