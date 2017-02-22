A killer is on the run after a man is shot for his gold chain

1:36 Thieves pose as police during home invasion Pause

3:45 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

2:03 Law enforcement officials announce results of long-term heroin trafficking investigation in Manatee

2:28 A father still grieves, one year after losing his son to gun violence

1:15 Father speaks after losing 6-year-old son to gun violence

2:36 King Carter's parents talk about Save Our Kings movement

1:51 Rubonia Mardi Gras to return Saturday

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

1:42 Which brother is better at brushing his teeth?