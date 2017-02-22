Bank robber returns to scene of crime and says he wants prison time

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo Pause

3:45 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

1:18 'Let's stop this no-snitch mentality,' Miami lawmaker says

0:43 McDonald's drive-thru robber caught on surveillance video

3:46 Video captures men robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

1:42 Which brother is better at brushing his teeth?

1:14 Bradenton Christian girls basktball team sent to state tournament with a parade

1:01 California highway suffers more damage as rain, snow saturate mountains