Bank robber returns to scene of crime and says he wants prison time

This Key West bank robber still isn’t putting up any fight with the law.
Stephen Stump, 36, a former server at the local Denny’s restaurant, robbed Centennial Bank, 701 Whitehead St., of $3,200 on Oct. 25, 2016. But he quickly returned to the scene of his crime to meet with police, saying later he suffers from schizophrenia and preferred to go to prison.
On Friday in U.S. District Court in Key West, Stump pleaded guilty to bank robbery, admitting to having frightened the teller with his claim of having a bomb inside his backpack and now facing up to 20 years in prison.
There was never any bomb, but police still had to sniff out his belongings with a special squad.
Stump had taken the cash — all the $50 and $100 bills from the teller’s drawer as he had requested — and walked over to a Duval Street bar for a drink. He tipped the bartender a $50 bill and walked back to the bank, where he was instantly recognized by the witnesses as the robber.
“The defendant was arrested and $3,150 was found on his person,” according to the factual proffer Stump admitted to in court.
Stump is due back in court for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. May 8 before Senior Judge James Lawrence King in Key West at the federal courthouse, 301 Simonton St.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Wilson prosecuted the case. Stump’s attorney is public defender Stewart Abrams.
Gwen Filosa: @KeyWestGwen
