He’s accused of pointing a gun at her, but claims she hit his car first

A Parrish man is being held without bond after he allegedly jumped out of his vehicle and threatened another driver with a gun.
Christopher Ruiz, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and false imprisonment as a result of the incident.
Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to the victim’s 911 call after Ruiz allegedly threatened her with a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim told officials Ruiz “followed her from Interstate 75 to Fruitville Road in Sarasota and boxed her in at the intersection of Paramount Drive,” when he got out of his vehicle and pointed a gun at the victim, according to the release.
Ruiz was stopped in Sarasota, at St. Armand’s Circle, where he was taken in for questioning, according to the sheriff’s office. He said the victim hit his car on the interstate, prompting his actions.
Ruiz was in custody as of Tuesday afternoon and is being held without bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments