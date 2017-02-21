He allegedly crashed into three cars. His BAC was nearly three times the legal limit.

A Venice man is facing several traffic-related charges after officials said his blood alcohol content tested nearly three times the legal limit and he caused several crashes Saturday night, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Charles Garrett, 28, is charged with three counts of DUI with property damage, three counts of hit and run, and three counts of DUI 0.15 or higher, three counts of driving with a suspended license and one count of resisting an officer without violence.
Deputies first noticed Garrett crash into two cars and head south toward Jacaranda Crossings Plaza, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, while they responded to a shoplifting call at Wal-mart, located at 4150 S. Tamiami Trail, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
A witness who reportedly followed Garrett to a McDonald’s parking lot told officials that he crashed into yet another vehicle. They reported Garrett realized he was blocked in, and took off running.
Garrett ended up back at the Walmart parking lot where deputies arrested him, but not before he tried “several times” to get away, according to the sheriff’s office. Garrett also reportedly had “trouble recalling details of the crashes.”
After a field sobriety test, Garrett tested at a 0.232 blood alcohol content level, according to the sheriff’s office.
Garrett remains in custody as of Tuesday afternoon on a $4,220 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.
