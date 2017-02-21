Some potential jurors say they doubt they can be fair to mom charged with killing 4-year-old son

Jury selection is underway in the case against Dianna Marr, charged in the death of her 4-year-old son, Alexander.
Marr is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child 18 years old or younger by culpable negligence. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison.
On April 12, 2015, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a duplex in the 700 block of 59th Avenue Terrace West where Alexander lived with Marr and her live-in-boyfriend Trevor Cardarelle, after the boy was found unresponsive.
It was Alexander’s fourth birthday.
His death was later ruled a homicide after an autopsy and the investigation revealed the boy died after being beaten about the head and torso, leaving him with a fractured skull, brain trauma and a lacerated liver.
Cardarelle had also been charged with an identical aggravated manslaughter by culpable negligence charge, but a jury in October found him guilty of a lesser charge of culpable negligence. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, but given credit for time served.
Marr’s expression remained serious throughout most of Tuesday morning as Assistant State Attorney Garrett Franzen questioned potential jurors. She began to sob, as several jurors expressed difficulties in giving her a fair trial just based on what she is charged with.
“It's OK to think it's a horrible crime, but that's not the question,” Frazen cautioned jurors as they raised their hands.
Senior Circuit Judge Peter Dubensky was first to address the potential jurors, explaining the law to them and that Marr was considered innocent until proven guilty. The standard they would need to change that presumption would be “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
“I said reasonable doubt, not every doubt,” Dubensky said.
Jury selection is expected to continue Tuesday afternoon, where the defense will also have an opportunity to question the jury pool. Attorneys are hoping to have a jury seated and present their opening arguments by the end of the day.
Among those scheduled to testify during the trial this week is Alexander’s sister, who Marr has been barred from seeing since her arrest after a judge ordered her to have no direct contact with minors.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
