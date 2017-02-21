Crime
Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo
On a tour of the Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center Jan.31, 2017, reporters from the Miami Herald heard a detainee wailing and raging from behind closed doors, inside of his cell. The teen is 17-year-old Keishan Ross, an intellectually-impaired youth who is locked in a legal limbo with few options on where he can go. Nearly three weeks following the tour, Keishan is still being held at the detention center.Carol Marbin Miller and Emily Michot Miami Herald