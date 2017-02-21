An argument began between husband and wife. Her live-in boyfriend stepped in and ...

A stabbing in the Keys demonstrates that it’s not always easy living with your girlfriend and her husband.
Those calling trailer No. 64 home in Islamorada’s Seabreeze Trailer Park include 55-year-old Frederick Kimble, Kimble’s estranged wife Pamela Kimble and her 40-year-old boyfriend. Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy arrived to find the 40-year-old sitting in front of the trailer with a stab wound.
According to what Kimble’s wife and her boyfriend told police, the three were outside the trailer when an argument broke out between the married couple. The boyfriend told Frederick Kimble to stop yelling at his woman. He soon felt a stab as he backed away from Kimble.
While the boyfriend was airlifted to Miami for stab-wound care, the sheriff’s office said Kimble handed over the pocket knife and was put under arrest on aggravated battery charges.
Kimble’s criminal convictions have been misdemeanor driving under the influence incidents in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea in 2008 and 2010. Last year, Monroe County Court online court records say he was charged, but not prosecuted for battery causing bodily harm on Pamela Kimble.
