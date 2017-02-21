Mystery burglar gets away with jewels and a gun, cops say

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for more information on a burglary Monday evening.
In the 9600 block of Royal Calcutta Place, the home of a 55-year-old man was broken into by entering an unsecured patio and smashing the sliding glass door around 6:30 p.m.
The unknown suspect or suspects then tore through the master bedroom, grabbing jewelry and a pistol, according to the sheriff’s office. The person or persons then ran off in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers by calling 866-634-8477 or visit www.manateecrimestoppers.com.
