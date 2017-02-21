He’s pleaded no contest to burglary before. Now he’ll face a judge again

A Bradenton man with a string of burglary arrests was once again arrested for burglary of an occupied home, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 9:21 p.m. Monday, deputies say 28-year-old Marquel J. Vernett entered the victim’s house in the 4100 block of 32nd Lane East through an open sliding glass door. The family dog began barking, so the victim armed himself and went to investigate.
When the victim began yelling at Vernett, according to the sheriff’s office, but detectives were able to find enough probable cause to arrest Vernett and found him a half hour later.
Vernett was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and possession of marijuana under 20 grams.
