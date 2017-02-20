He killed one dog and stabbed another, then he was shot by a deputy

A man who allegedly stabbed a dog was shot and killed by a Hernando County deputy Monday, according to a Bay News 9 report.
The shooting occurred near Cedar Lane and Duffield Road Monday morning, according to Bay News 9.
Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a press conference they received several calls from the area around 10 a.m. of a person acting erratic and possibly in crisis, running through the woods without shoes.
Hernando County deputies on scene of deputy involved shooting on Cedar Lane near Duffield Road.— Hernando Sheriff (@HernandoSheriff) February 20, 2017
Officials who responded to the scene asked the man they encountered to drop the knife, but he refused, Nienhuis said. Deputies attempted to electronically subdue the man, but it had “no effect.” A short time later, shots were fired. Nienhuis said.
The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was taken to a hospital where he died.
The man allegedly stabbed a basset hound, hit a pit bull with a tire iron, knocked down part of a fence and was “acting erratically,” officials told Bay News 9. One of the dogs died, according to Nienhuis.
“It is not outside the realm of possibility that he was on some sort of drugs,” Nienhuis said, but it’s too early to confirm.
A deputy did sustain a minor cut on his hand from the knife but has been treated and release, Nienhuis said.
The two deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, as is protocol, according to Nienhuis. The situation, he said, is still fluid.
