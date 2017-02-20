Suspect in Lakewood Ranch slaying still at large

Detectives have made one arrest and are searching for a second suspect in the fatal shooting of Alexander Cherp in a robbery gone wrong, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Jose Hernandez, 19, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with murder and armed robbery in connection with Cherp’s slaying, according to a news release. Detectives are now searching for a second suspect, Alan Baily, 17, who is wanted for identical charges.
Early on Feb. 5, Cherp was found suffering from gunshot wounds in his car parked at Greenbrook Park, 6655 Greenbrook Blvd. in Lakewood Ranch. Cherp was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.
Although detectives have said they believe Cherp was targeted, details regarding motive and the alleged armed robbery have not been released.
“They were acquaintances,” spokesman Dave Bristow said.
The search for Baily continued into Saturday night.
“We believe he is still in the area,” Bristow said. “We’re tracking him, and anybody that sees him needs to call us right away.”
Hernandez’s criminal history includes arrests for three failures to appear in court in 2016 for a lewd and lascivious molestation charge.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
