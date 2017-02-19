Alexander Marr’s mother to stand trial in 4-year-old’s death

Alexander Marr’s mother will stand trial beginning Tuesday in connection to the boy’s death in 2015.
Alexander’s body was found at about noon April 12, 2015, by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies when they were called to the duplex in the 700 block of 59th Avenue Terrace West, where the boy lived with his mother, Dianna Marr, and her live-in boyfriend, Trevor Cardarelle, after a report of the boy being unresponsive.
It was the child’s fourth birthday.
The 4-year-old’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy found that Alexander had suffered traumatic injuries to his head and torso. The boy died after he was beaten about the head and torso, leaving him with a fractured skull, brain trauma and lacerated liver, according to investigators.
Dianna Marr and Cardarelle were each charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child by culpable negligence.
During his own trial, a jury found Cardarelle guilty in October of a lesser included charge of culpable negligence. He was sentenced by Circuit Judge Hunter Carroll to the maximum penalty of 60 days jail for the second-degree misdemeanor and given credit for the time served.
Marr’s trial will begin Tuesday morning with jury selections. If convicted, she faces up to 30 years in prison.
Since her arrest in April 2015, Marr has been out on $15,000 bond while she awaits trial.
Among those scheduled to testify for the prosecution is Alexander’s sister, who Marr has been barred from seeing since her arrest after she was court ordered to have no direct contact with minors.
Marr’s defense has not listed any witnesses it intends to call, unless Marr decides to take the stand in her own defense.
During Cardarelle’s trial, the prosecution presented evidence that Alexander’s fatal injuries began on April 11, the day before his death, and would not have been fatal had he been taken to a hospital.
Marr had gone to work on April 11 and left Alexander in Cardarelle’s care, according to investigative reports. He told investigators that between that time and 6 p.m. the boy had defecated on himself three times and vomited three times, so he went to bathe, him but the boy slipped in the tub and hurt his lip.
The couple both told detectives that Cardarelle had called her at work to tell her about the incident. Cardarelle took the boy to Marr’s office but then returned home with him. A couple hours later, Cardarelle returned to Marr’s job, dropping off Alexander that time.
Marr said she stayed at work for another hour until the child vomited and defecated once more before they went home. Marr then gave investigators at least three different accounts about giving Alexander a bath and whether he had bruises on his body at that point.
Cardarelle returned home at about 1:30 a.m., and Marr checked on Alexander for the last time, giving him water. He then vomited once more and she went to bed.
When Alexander’s sister returned home from her father’s house at 10:30 a.m. the following morning, her mother told her to leave him alone because he was sick. But soon thereafter she went to grab a pillow and noticed something black on Alexander’s face. The girl reportedly told her mother, who checked on Alexander and noticed he was not breathing.
In a 911 call, Dianna Marr’s sister, who lived in an adjoining duplex at the time of the boy’s death, told dispatchers she heard Cardarelle screaming and crying through the wall. She also said she heard her sister yelling, “Alex is dead!”
In December, Cardarelle pleaded no contest to possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation of probation as a result of a Glock gun case with a loaded magazine inside detectives found after Alexander’s death.
He was sentenced to three years prison, but given credit for time served, so he is currently scheduled to be released on April 11, 2018.
