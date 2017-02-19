DUI Wolfpack in three counties, including Manatee, yields four DUI arrests, 15 citations

The Florida Highway Patrol made four arrests for driving under the influence and issued 15 citations during a DUI Wolfpack patrol conducted from 10:30 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Sunday in Manatee, Sarasota and Highlands counties.
According to the FHP, the 15 citations included seven for careless driving, three for no insurance, two for speeding, two for violation of traffic control device and one for driving with a suspended license.
There were also 21 warnings issued, according to the release.
A county-by-county breakdown was not available.
