Alex Cherp’s killer remains at large, and detectives still need help solving the case

Homicide detectives continue to receive information regarding the fatal shooting of Alexander Cherp, but they are still waiting on enough information to help them make an arrest.
A reward for information leading to an arrest is up to $8,000.
Cherp was found just after midnight on Feb. 5 suffering from gunshot wounds while in his car parked at Greenbrook Park, 6655 Greenbrook Blvd., in Lakewood Ranch. Cherp later died after being taken to a local hospital.
His death has since been under investigation by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigative Unit.
On Tuesday, a photograph of Cherp’s car, a gray 2012 four-door Mercedes-Benz, was released by the sheriff’s office in an effort to get information from anyone in the public who may have seen something. Although detectives have identified two suspects, the sheriff’s office has said, no arrests have been made.
Detectives have received information in the case since releasing the photo of the victim’s car and announcing the increased reward, but not enough to make an arrest, according to spokesman Dave Bristow.
The reward was increased after the Goldstar Club of Manatee County offered an additional reward of up to $5,000, in addition to the standard reward of up to $3,000 offered by Crime Stoppers.
Cherp was targeted, detectives believe, and shot between 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.
Anyone who might have seen his gray 2012 four-door Mercedes-Benz or people in the area of the park the night of Feb. 4 or has any information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011, ext. 2519. To make an anonymous tip and be eligible for a reward, someone can call Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or submit an e-tip at manateecrimestoppers.com.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments