Surveillance video shows man hitting woman with tire iron, attempting to steal her purse

A Sarasota man was arrested after deputies say he hit a woman with a tire iron at a gas station in an attempt to steal her purse.
Gregory Scribner, 26, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to an arrest report. He is being held without bond at the Sarasota County jail.
Just before 7 a.m. Thursday, deputies were called to the Radiant gas station, 5761 Bee Ridge Road, Sarasota, to the reported attempted armed robbery.
The victim told deputies she was parked at a gas pump when a man approached her with a tire iron in his hand and demanded her purse, according to the report. She was struck in the hand by the tire iron as she attempted to grab it from the suspect as he swung it at her, before he took off in his car.
Deputies found the suspected vehicle about 20 minutes later in the parking lot of Walmart on Cattlemen Road. The tire iron was on the passenger seat in plain view, according to the report.
Scribner’s criminal history includes prior arrests for charges of burglary, battery and fraud.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments