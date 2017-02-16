Heroin dealer sold to undercover detective several times, but it wasn’t always heroin

0:32 Teacher puts student in a headlock, dragging him down the stairs Pause

3:46 Video captures men robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

1:56 The man accused of killing a woman and her daughter made the 911 call

0:46 Publix 'shopper' steals lots of Red Bull

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota

5:16 When a river of grass runs dry

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

0:49 Trump names Alexander Acosta of Florida as pick for labor secretary