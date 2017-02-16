Police: Man robs another of cash, poker chips and his car

0:32 Teacher puts student in a headlock, dragging him down the stairs Pause

1:47 Two former Bradenton police employees charged with stealing nearly $30,000

1:56 The man accused of killing a woman and her daughter made the 911 call

3:46 Video captures men robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

1:56 The man accused of killing a woman and her daughter made the 911 call

0:46 Publix 'shopper' steals lots of Red Bull

3:32 Now that Triangle Ranch is a conservation easement, its new owner is looking for ideas

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota