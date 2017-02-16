Police: Man robs another of cash, poker chips and his car

Police have made an arrest in a Jan. 30 burglary with assault and grand theft Wednesday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim, who works as a banker at the Sarasota Kennel Club, was entering his Florida Palms condo after his shift around 2 a.m. when Steven Lipsey, 29, came up to the victim from behind and said, “Give me all your money or I’ll kill you,” according to the victim.
The victim gave him $150 from his front pocket, but Lipsey wasn’t satisfied, according to the affidavit. He asked for everything the victim had and, according to Sarasota police, Lipsey punched him and began turning out the victim’s pockets.
The 29-year-old then stole six $3 orange poker chips, six black $100 poker chips and his wallet containing about $600, according to the affidavit.
When Lipsey asked for his car keys, the victim was able to see a man with gold teeth wearing a black hooded sweatshirt as he used a flashlight to find them.
Around 8 a.m., officers found the victim’s car parked at a dead end in the 4700 block of David Avenue. They later matched a fingerprint to Lipsey on the victim’s cell phone found in a ditch near the victim’s car.
Officers also contacted the detective about a man trying to cash in six $3 orange poker chips. The man said he got them from his cousin, who then said he received them from an unknown white man and a black man in exchange for marijuana, according to the affidavit.
The arrest was assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Lipsey is being held at the Sarasota County jail without bond. He also has pending charges from the county sheriff’s offices in Manatee and Sarasota.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
