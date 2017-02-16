‘Doctor shopping’ woman’s 7th trip to the hospital puts her behind bars

A 40-year-old Bradenton woman was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for “doctor shopping.”
According to court records, Kimberly Keener was transported to seven different Pinellas-area hospitals in a 26-hour period using her real name and the pseudonym Rebecca Moore, trying to obtain prescription pain medication.
Each time, she would call 911 and would be transported by Sunstar Paramedics, according to court records.
She was finally caught at when she was transported to St. Petersburg General Hospital at 2:41 a.m. on Feb. 10. After being read her Miranda rights, she admitted to the charges. On Tuesday, she was served a warrant from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office for a violation of parole.
