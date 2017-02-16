‘Doctor shopping’ woman’s 7th trip to the hospital puts her behind bars

3:46 Video captures men robbing taxi driver at gunpoint Pause

1:56 The man accused of killing a woman and her daughter made the 911 call

3:58 Boulders, concrete flown in to strengthen damaged Oroville spillway

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota

3:32 Now that Triangle Ranch is a conservation easement, its new owner is looking for ideas

2:03 Commission holds a brain-storming session to discuss heroin epidemic

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

5:16 When a river of grass runs dry

1:13 Manatee County residents upset after commission approves Mosaic's request