Teens lead cops on chase with stolen truck, officials say

Two 14-year-old boys took a ride in a truck they allegedly stole from an apartment complex on 15th Street East Wednesday afternoon, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim, a 20-year-old man, was working at the Oaks at Ellenton Apartments Wednesday when the teens allegedly stole the truck shortly after 1 p.m.
Deputies spotted the stolen truck driving south in the 900 block of U.S. 301 and attempted a traffic stop in the 4400 block of 15th Street East, but the driver fled in the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Officials continued to pursue the teens in the truck, but the pursuit was later called off because of traffic conditions near the intersection of 15th Street East and 301 Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver continued until he struck another vehicle, and the teens took off on foot. No one was reported injured in the crash.
Officials later caught up to the boys and charged them “accordingly,” the sheriff’s office said.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
