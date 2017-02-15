Charge dropped against Palmetto gym owner

A felony domestic violence charge against Palmetto gym owner Charles Chestnut III was dropped in Manatee County Circuit Court this week.
Court documents to drop the charges were filed Monday, and Chestnut’s attorney, Colleen Glenn, confirmed the outcome of the case.
“It was the outcome we expected because obviously he wasn’t guilty of any wrongdoing,” Glenn said, later noting that she was happy it’s over for him.
Chestnut was originally charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation after the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to an alleged argument at a woman’s home in the early morning hours of Jan. 3. The now-dismissed charge was filed with the court two days later.
Chestnut is the owner and head trainer at Chestnut Performance Training (CPT Nation). He graduated from Southeast High School in 2008, where he was a football standout. He later went on to Western Illinois University on a football scholarship.
