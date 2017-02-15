Terry “Boo-Man” McDonald potentially faces life in prison on murder charge

Formal charges have been filed against Terry “Boo-Man” McDonald, accused of killing Robert Eugene Brewer during an argument over a woman, and he now faces life in prison if he is convicted.
On the night of Jan. 20, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office were called to the 2300 block of First Avenue East in Palmetto to reports of a shooting. They arrived to find Brewer suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit named McDonald the suspect after he was identified as the shooter by an eyewitness at the scene. Witnesses at the scene that confirmed McDonald had been there and gotten into an argument with the victim before the shooting over a woman, included the McDonald’s brother, a prosecutor later revealed.
On Tuesday, the State Attorney’s Office formally filed charges against McDonald increasing the charge to second-degree murder with a firearm. McDonald now faces life in prison if convicted.
Brewer was no stranger to homicide detectives. Last year he was charged with second-degree murder in the Dec. 19, 2015, fatal shooting of Kevin McCants, 27, but those charges were later dropped by the State Attorney’s Office because witnesses recanted their stories.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments