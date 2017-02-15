‘Pay a fine or be arrested’ calls could be a scam, sheriff says

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with the sheriff’s office saying they have a warrant for your arrest and ask for money, officials say it’s likely a scam.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members of a phone scam where the caller claims to be a member of law enforcement.
The caller claims to be a lieutenant or sergeant with the sheriff’s office and says they have an arrest warrant for failing to do a variety of things such as failing to up to court or for jury duty, or failing to pay a fine, according to the sheriff’s office.
They go on to say money is owed for a fine and it must be paid in cash or on a pre-paid debit card.
Before making any payments, call the sheriff's office at 941-861-5800 to confirm whether an arrest warrant was issued or if any such claims are true.
It’s not the first time this scam has popped up, the sheriff’s office says. Variations have been reported since 2005 in several states.
In January, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office warned of a similar jury duty scam.
Employees of the sheriff’s office Clerk of the Circut Court or the County Comptrollers Office would not ask residents to pay fines over the phone and do not request personal financial information.
