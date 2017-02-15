Cops: Drug-making chemicals, not bomb-making materials, in home

After law enforcement combed through the home of a 23-year-old Sarasota man when he told them he was trying to buy bomb-making materials, their search came up more-or-less empty-handed.
On Feb. 7, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kenneth Iverson in the 7900 block of 79th Street in Tampa on charges of fleeing law enforcement, resisting arrest and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia possession.
When Iversen then told deputies he was in the area to buy bomb-making materials, it ignited a search of the home he shares with his mother in the 4000 block of Tonga Drive in Sarasota.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that after their hazardous devices unit checked the home, they found small amounts of chemicals consistent with homemade drug production, but the size of the stash wouldn’t amount to any criminal charges.
SCSO assisting @HCSOSheriff @ suspicious incident 4000 block Tonga Drive. Hazardous Devices Unit, SCFD, FBI on scene. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/LUQr0cpZXL— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) February 8, 2017
In any case, three outstanding warrants for Iversen’s arrest will get him extradited from the Hillsborough County jail to the Sarasota County jail on charges of carrying an unlicensed concealed weapon, cocaine possession and drug paraphernalia possession.
