Man stabs another after partying all night, cops say

A 50-year-old man was partying all night with another man who would later stab him, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the victim, around 11:16 a.m. Wednesday, the morning after the party, the pair got into an argument leading to a physical fight in the Sable Cove Apartments in the 3200 block of 54th Drive East.
The suspect then grabbed a knife and slashed the 50-year-old man in his torso, according to the sheriff’s office. He was transported to the hospital without life-threatening injuries.
Detectives are trying to identify the suspect and haven’t made any arrests yet. The investigation is ongoing.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments