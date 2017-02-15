Video captures men robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment a Minneapolis taxi driver was robbed at gunpoint.
Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass

In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass standing between them and the inside if the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks. Police are asking if you have any information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001.

Not the Avon lady but a wannabe burglar

Surveillance video catches a failed burglar's Wednesday morning attempt at breaking into a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. Hollywood police are searching for this suspect, who fled when shot at by the homeowner.

How to stop car break-ins like these

Noting a slew of “car hopper” burglaries, in which the criminals just keep trying car doors until they find one that’s open, Doral police advise drivers to lock their doors and don’t leave valuables inside.

Body cam shows Florida deputy stealing money from DUI suspect

A central Florida deputy accused of stealing money out of people's wallets is caught on his own body camera. Body cam video released Monday shows Volusia County sheriff's deputy John Braman, who resigned Monday afternoon, taking two $100 bills from a man's wallet and tossing the money in the patrol car's trunk before arresting him and charging him with DUI.

Video shows gunmen who robbed store

The Sarasota Police Department released surveillance footage showing gunmen who robbed the Dollar General store at 2628 17th St., on Jan. 24. Three men walked into the Dollar General, confronted one store employee and took her at gunpoint to an office where a second employee was working. The three men demanded cash from both employees and fled.

