Video captures men robbing taxi driver at gunpoint

A tow truck driver hauling two motorcycles to a lot after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade lost his haul to dozens of motorcycle riders who surrounded him. But one of them was caught after posting video of the scene on Facebook.
Surveillance video released by the Orlando Police Department shows a man gunning down a man and severely injuring four other people. The shooting happened on Dec. 11, 2016. Police released the video in hopes that someone would recognize the gunman.
In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass standing between them and the inside if the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks. Police are asking if you have any information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001.
Detectives with the Sarasota Police Department are attempting to identify an armed robbery suspect who showed a firearm and demanded cash at Family Dollar, 240 North Lime, Sarasota, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Tuesday, February 7, 2017.
Surveillance video catches a failed burglar's Wednesday morning attempt at breaking into a home in the 4200 block of Polk Street in Hollywood. Hollywood police are searching for this suspect, who fled when shot at by the homeowner.
Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan talks about the the arrests of two former employees who investigators say stole money from the department during a five-year period. The arrests came after an 11-month investigation.
Noting a slew of “car hopper” burglaries, in which the criminals just keep trying car doors until they find one that’s open, Doral police advise drivers to lock their doors and don’t leave valuables inside.
A central Florida deputy accused of stealing money out of people's wallets is caught on his own body camera. Body cam video released Monday shows Volusia County sheriff's deputy John Braman, who resigned Monday afternoon, taking two $100 bills from a man's wallet and tossing the money in the patrol car's trunk before arresting him and charging him with DUI.
The Sarasota Police Department released surveillance footage showing gunmen who robbed the Dollar General store at 2628 17th St., on Jan. 24. Three men walked into the Dollar General, confronted one store employee and took her at gunpoint to an office where a second employee was working. The three men demanded cash from both employees and fled.