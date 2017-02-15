Disney employee faces charges of child porn possession, production

1:56 The man accused of killing a woman and her daughter made the 911 call Pause

1:55 Public comment was heard Tuesday night on Holmes Beach speed limit change

1:37 Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis speaks in Sarasota

3:03 The importance of river restoration in the Everglades

0:35 Couples say 'I do' on Valentine's Day

1:53 Legoland surprise for one generous 8-year old

0:33 The Pittsburgh Pirates begin spring training workouts at Pirate City

1:08 Council's, historic burger joint in downtown Bradenton, reopens for business

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours