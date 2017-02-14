His last name is Flowers, but he’s spending Valentine’s Day in jail after a deputy said he tried to run him over

A Sarasota man whose last name is Flowers is spending Valentine’s Day in jail after he attempted to run over a deputy, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Daniel Lee Flowers, 39, was arrested in the early-morning hours of Valentine’s Day and charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens activated, resisting with violence and driving with a suspended license second offense. Flowers is being held without bond at the Sarasota County jail.
At 2:57 a.m. Tuesday, a deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle in the 8400 block of Uplands Boulevard, according to a news release. But before the deputy could approach the vehicle, a second vehicle arrived.
As the deputy approached the front of the second vehicle, the driver, later identified as Flowers, reportedly revved the engine and rapidly accelerated directly at the deputy, the release states. The deputy attempted to get out of the way, but the vehicle’s mirror hit the deputy’s left arm, “causing him to spin down the side of the vehicle.”
The deputy was able to get back into his patrol car and began to pursue Flowers, ending in a minor crash in the 4900 block of North Tamiami Trail in Sarasota County about three minutes later. Flowers ran from the scene, and attempted to run through a fence, the release states.
When that failed, he attempted to tackle the deputy, but during the ensuing struggle, the deputy was able to drive stun Flowers. He was then arrested.
There were three other people in the vehicle Flowers was driving, but they are not facing charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
There were no injuries reported.
Flowers has been in and out of prison over the years. Most recently on New Year’s Day last year, Flowers was released after serving about 11 months for two convictions for third offense petit thefts.
His prior convictions include resisting arrest with violence, burglary of an occupied dwelling, battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMS and selling, delivering or manufacturing cocaine.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
