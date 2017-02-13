Resentencing hearing begins for man convicted in 1990 fatal armed robbery

A resentencing hearing began Monday for a 44-year-old Bradenton man who is serving three life sentences for crimes he committed when he was 17.
Daniel Wortham Jr. has spent his days since 1991 at Desoto Correctional Institute serving three life sentences and a 15-year sentence consecutively for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm and attempted robbery with a firearm.
In the hearing, Assistant Public Defender Jerome Meisner cited precedent regarding the constitutionality of mandatory life sentences for juvenile offenders.
Circuit Court Judge Susan B. Maulucci began the hearing with testimony from the victim’s family, psychologists, a detective at the time, those who had known Wortham as an inmate and the surviving victim.
In the early hours of July 3, 1990, Rebecca Weems, then Lomenic, had been driven around Sarasota and Bradenton by 24-year-old Sarasota resident Thomas Simons. She was relatively new to town, having met him at a club while staying with her sister, and she was starting to like him.
The couple parked at the Bradenton Riverwalk, Weems testified. They rolled down windows let in the cool summer air and the couple started kissing. Simons’ hand was on her leg, but then his grip tightened. She knew something was wrong.
When she looked up, she saw 17-year-old Daniel Wortham standing at Simons’ window, holding a gun. Craig Anthony Cheaves was standing at her passenger window. Both demanded money from them.
Simons had his wallet in the backseat of his car. Wortham told him to get out of the car and get on the ground.
Weems testified that she gave $5 to Cheaves — all that she had — and even offered to sign over the car’s title to the men.
“(Wortham) said he didn’t want the car, that he just wanted to kill some (expletive) tonight,” she said, beginning to cry at the stand.
Then, she had heard gunshots.
In the courtroom at the Manatee County Judicial Center, Weems demonstrated with Assistant State Attorney Art Brown what Wortham did next. He walked to the passenger side of the car and squeezed the trigger until it started to click, Weems said. It was empty.
She was shot in her shoulder, her hand and her cheek.
As Weems had used her left hand to drive through the unknown territory of Bradenton to find the hospital for her and her boyfriend, slumped over in the back, Wortham and Cheaves went to Dunkin Donuts to spend the money. According to Holmes Beach Police Chief William Tokajer, who was a detective with Bradenton police at the time, the shooter ordered a sausage and egg sandwich, but he said it wasn’t for him.
According to Bradenton Herald archives, Cheaves pleaded no contest to the charges he faced and was sentenced to 45 years for second-degree murder, 30 years for attempted robbery with a firearm, 45 years for attempted first-degree murder and 45 years for attempted robbery with a firearm, all to be served concurrently, meaning at the same time.
The defense Monday painted Wortham as a result of a shattered family and a broken foster care system.
Daniel Wortham, Jr’s mother continued to drink alcohol up to his Nov. 1, 1972, delivery date, two months early, and the 16-year-old mother abandoned him at Manatee Memorial Hospital. He is said to have had fetal alcohol syndrome, and was bounced to from foster care to his mother’s care for a month to relatives, eventually to his father. With Daniel Wortham, Sr., who he lived without through his younger juvenile years, Daniel Jr. would be beaten with fists, with belts, with a pool stick until it broke.
“One of the things he kept repeating: ‘I don’t understand why he kept hitting me. I don’t understand why he hated me,’” Dr. Karim Yamout testified Wortham had told him in an interview.
More than 25 years after his crimes, Wortham took the opportunity Monday to make a statement, something he said he wasn’t allowed to do at 17.
“I am not that person back then,” Wortham said Monday.
Wortham said that back then he wasn’t able to apologize to those he hurt and he wasn’t able to tell his side of the story. He wants to study culinary arts or maybe start a landscaping business.
“If I could take this back, I’d give both my legs and arms,” Wortham said.
Because of all these factors, and recent court rulings about imposing life sentences on juvenile offenders, the defense argued that he has been rehabilitated and he deserves a new sentence.
But Assistant State Attorney Art Brown hit back hard, reminding Judge Maulucci that Simons’ brother John that he can no longer take calls past 9 p.m., for fear that he’ll get more bad news like the night his brother was killed.
Brown added that Wortham was four months from turning 18, and that such a short time shouldn’t preclude him from adult charges.
Wortham’s time behind bars hasn’t been impeccable. Citing his disciplinary reports, which were mostly minor things like being in the laundry room without a pass, Brown said him getting in a fight once during the early years of his sentence and not following orders showed that he hasn’t changed.
The defense is seeking to reduce the first-degree murder count to 40 years, and the attempted first-degree murder count and robbery with a firearm count to be something below 40 years. The State Attorney’s Office his trying to uphold the life sentences.
This would be the first time Maulucci would be hearing a case like this, she said. Reviewing the evidence and testimony submitted in addition to writing an opinion could take up to a month.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
