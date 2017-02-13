Publix 'shopper' steals lots of Red Bull

A thief stole 26 12-can cases of Red Bull from Publix in three separate robberies, possibly part of a larger wave of Red Bull robberies in Broward.
Broward Sheriff's Office

Crime

Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass

In Port St. Lucie, Fla., burglars were caught on video surveillance trying to break into a gas station What the suspects weren't expecting was impact resistant glass standing between them and the inside if the store. Check out what happens after the glass breaks. Police are asking if you have any information to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5001.

Crime

How to stop car break-ins like these

Noting a slew of “car hopper” burglaries, in which the criminals just keep trying car doors until they find one that’s open, Doral police advise drivers to lock their doors and don’t leave valuables inside.

Crime

Body cam shows Florida deputy stealing money from DUI suspect

A central Florida deputy accused of stealing money out of people's wallets is caught on his own body camera. Body cam video released Monday shows Volusia County sheriff's deputy John Braman, who resigned Monday afternoon, taking two $100 bills from a man's wallet and tossing the money in the patrol car's trunk before arresting him and charging him with DUI.

Crime

Video shows gunmen who robbed store

The Sarasota Police Department released surveillance footage showing gunmen who robbed the Dollar General store at 2628 17th St., on Jan. 24. Three men walked into the Dollar General, confronted one store employee and took her at gunpoint to an office where a second employee was working. The three men demanded cash from both employees and fled.

Editor's Choice Videos