Crime

February 11, 2017 5:05 PM

Police: Middle school teacher shoots husband, kills self

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

North Port

Early Saturday, the North Port Police Department responded to what police have determined in a preliminary investigation as an attempted murder suicide.

A 46-year-old well known Heron Creek Middle School teacher shot her husband in the hand and chest before turning the gun on herself, according to police.

When police arrived on the scene in the 4200 block of Doblins Road at 12:23 a.m., they found Holly Fisher dead. Her husband is recovering at a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition, according to police.

The Sarasota County School District is providing grief counselors for students and staff Monday.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos