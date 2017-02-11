Police: Middle school teacher shoots husband, kills self

Early Saturday, the North Port Police Department responded to what police have determined in a preliminary investigation as an attempted murder suicide.
A 46-year-old well known Heron Creek Middle School teacher shot her husband in the hand and chest before turning the gun on herself, according to police.
When police arrived on the scene in the 4200 block of Doblins Road at 12:23 a.m., they found Holly Fisher dead. Her husband is recovering at a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition, according to police.
The Sarasota County School District is providing grief counselors for students and staff Monday.
