Five arrested for DUI during Manatee saturation patrol

Overnight Friday and into the early hours of Saturday morning, the Manatee County did saturated DUI patrolling that yielded some arrests.
Five people were arrested for driving under the influence, one refused to submit to a breath test, one was arrested for weed possession, and one blew a .02 while underage.
Three drivers didn’t have valid licenses, one violated their driver’s license restrictions and one was driving with a suspended license.
Uniform traffic citations were handed out to 80 people and five were given warnings.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, someone dies because of an alcohol-related crash every 30 minutes across the U.S. Annually, 17,000 people are killed and 305,000 are injured because of intoxicated drivers.
On average, a DUI driver commits the violation 80 times a year, or once every four to five nights.
