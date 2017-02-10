Bradenton man sentenced to federal prison on heroin, gun charges

0:23 Bradenton police investigate fatal shooting Pause

0:40 Body of Bradenton woman found dead near Terra Ceia Preserve State Park

0:35 Body cam shows Florida deputy stealing money from DUI suspect

1:05 Sarasota police attempt to identify armed robbery suspect

0:06 LECOM Park logo unveiled

2:26 "The roughest day of my life was yesterday afternoon."

0:26 Circus officials open Circus Sarasota with message to Wallenda family.

1:45 Pirates unveil the new name for McKechnie Field

1:22 Kindergartners make plea for recess