Crime

February 10, 2017 6:56 PM

Bradenton man sentenced to federal prison on heroin, gun charges

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Tampa

A Bradenton man was sentenced to a decade in federal prison Friday on heroin- and gun-related charges.

Brandon Williams, 31, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon and knowingly possessing heroin with an intent to distribute, according to U.S. Attorney A. Lee Bentley III’s office.

Citing court documents, the release stated that Williams tried to discard a firearm with nine rounds of .40-caliber ammunition and heroin as officers arrived at the scene on June 13, 2015.

A federal jury found Williams guilty on Nov. 10.

Williams was ordered by U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday to forfeit the gun and ammunition.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Police release surveillance video in hopes of catching killer

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos