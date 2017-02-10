Officials found a gun, ammunition in convicted felon’s home. Now he’s headed to federal prison

A Manatee County man was sentenced Friday to spend six and a half years in a federal prison.
Pedro Garcia, 34, was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for knowingly possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney A. Lee Bentley III’s office.
A search of Garcia’s home on Nov. 9, 2015 — as part of the terms of his probation — turned up a loaded 9mm pistol with various types of 9mm and .45-caliber ammunition, along with drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
Garcia was ordered to forfeit the gun and ammunition by U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Hernandez Covington.
Garcia was found guilty on Nov. 2.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
