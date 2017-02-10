Three shot, including two high schoolers, outside Miami Gardens schools

Miami Gardens police are reporting that three people were shot on 187th Street in between Carol City Middle School and Carol City Senior High.
Two of the victims are ninth graders at the high school, according to Miami-Dade SchoolS Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. No information was available about the third victim.
Shots were fired one block east of Carol City Middle, which is currently on lockdown.
The severity of the injuries are unknown, but one of the victims is being taken to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.
This is a breaking news bulletin. Check back for updates.
