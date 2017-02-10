Sarasota man charged in stabbing

A 28-year-old Sarasota man was arrested Tuesday after he stabbed another man, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
A 29-year-old Sarasota man was hanging out with a female friend in the lanai connected to her Beneva Place apartment in the early hours of Feb. 4.
Around 3:45 a.m., 28-year-old Brendan Sheridan showed up.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Sheridan, who knows the 29-year-old man, stabbed him in the right side of his stomach, causing a punctured liver.
After stabbing the victim, the woman said Sheridan walked into her apartment and laid down on the bed.
“Do you know what you did?” the woman said she had asked Sheridan.
“Yep,” he replied, according to the affidavit.
The woman said Sheridan left the apartment when she went to check on the victim, and he was later taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to have surgery.
A warrant for Sheridan’s arrest was signed the same day. He faces one charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and was released from the Sarasota County jail on Wednesday after posting a $100,000 bond.
