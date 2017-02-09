Trio facing capital murder charges from 2015, but defense still wants to delay trial to depose dozens of witnesses

With dozens of witnesses left to depose, the defense for the three men facing first-degree murder charges in the July 2015 slayings of a Bradenton couple during an armed home invasion wants to delay the trial.
In the early morning hours of July 9, 2015, Bradenton police responded to the 3900 block of Southern Parkway West when a home security alarm system was triggered by a break-in. Officers arrived to find Esther Deneus and her boyfriend, Kantral Markeith Brooks, both 29, shot to death in their home.
The couple’s five children, between the ages of 1 and 11 at the time, were in the living room when the officers arrived, not far from their mother's body. At least one is said to have witnessed the shooting.
Witnesses later identified Terez Jones, 34; Jimmie McNear, 19; and Trey Nonnombre, 20, to detectives in the days following the shooting. The three were indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and armed home invasion later that month.
If convicted of first-degree murder, Jones, McNear and Nonnombre will each face the death penalty or automatic life in prison.
On Thursday morning, all three appeared before Circuit Judge Diana Moreland, who voiced her displeasure with the defense on the lack of progress in preparing the case for trial. In all, 36 witnesses — including experts, lead detectives in the case and civilians — have yet to be deposed.
Four days had been set aside for depositions in January, which should have taken care of most of the still-needed depositions, Moreland said. as Moreland went name by name to confirm who had not been deposed. The attorneys — Charles Lykes Jr., Bjorn Brunvand and Anne Borghetti — cited various reasons why each of the witnesses had not yet been deposed.
All three suspects are scheduled to stand trial beginning April 10, expected to run three weeks.
Moreland made each of the defense attorneys and Assistant State Attorney Art Brown go through their upcoming availabilities until time during March was set aside for the remaining depositions.
The defense attorneys attempted to discuss requests that included one seeking to delay the trial, but Moreland said she would not hear those on Thursday. A separate hearing was set for Feb. 21 where she will consider whether to delay the trial.
Moreland also expressed dissatisfaction to Lykes with the progress in acquiring and providing documents in a timely manner needed by experts who will evaluating McNear to determine if he was intellectually disabled after it was suggested he may not be competent to stand trial.
“We have this thing called the U.S. Postal Service,” Moreland said. “I am not being funny at this point.”
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
