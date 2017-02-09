News
Sports
Business
Real Estate
Login
Subscribe
Login
Subscribe
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
Archives
Buy Photos and Pages
Contact Us
E-edition
Newsletters
Subscribe
Subscriber Services
News
News
Crime
Local
Databases
Education
Lakewood Ranch Herald
Lottery
Nation & World
Politics
Special Projects
Submit a News Tip
Weather
Weird News
Blogs & Columnists
Breaking News Blog
I Am Woman Hear Me Write
Sports
All Sports
Rays
Spring Training
Bucs
High Schools
FSU
UF
USF
Outdoors
Tennis
Blogs & Columnists
David Wilson
Alan Dell
Jason Dill
Politics
Politics
Elections
Business
All Business
Real Estate News
Retail
Small Business
Port Manatee
Living
All Living
Food & Drink
Health
Pets
Religion
Blogs & Columnists
Cooking With Local Chefs
Gulf Coast Cooking
Cravings by Janelle O'Dea
Entertainment
All Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Fairs & Festivals
Comics
Puzzles & Games
Horoscopes
Restaurants
Local Events
Movies
Music
TV
Blogs & Columnists
Marty Clear
Opinion
All Opinion
Editorials
Editorial Cartoons
Letters
Opinion Columns
Submit a Letter
Obituaries
Shopping
Classifieds
Jobs
Moonlighting
Cars
Homes
Place An Ad
About Us
Crime
February 9, 2017 6:10 AM
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Feb. 9, 2017
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Iesha Albritton, bond/forfeitures, $2,000 bond.
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Feb. 9, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Feb. 7, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Feb. 6, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Feb. 5, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Feb. 4, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Feb. 3, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Feb. 2, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Feb. 1, 2017
Trending Stories
5 injured in accident at Circus Sarasota
Tarpon Pointe property to be revived as Caddy’s at the Pointe
Bradenton man indicted on two counts of first-degree murder
Cops: Woman paid ex-deputy more than $100,000 for sex
She lied to get him into the country. Now, she’s headed to federal prison
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 31, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 30, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 29, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 28, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 27, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 26, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 25, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 24, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 23, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 22, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 21, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 20, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 19, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 18, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 17, 2017
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Jan. 16, 2017