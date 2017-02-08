He crashed twice and was arrested for DUI

A Sarasota man crashed a vehicle twice in Siesta Key on Monday before he was arrested with blood-alcohol content levels nearly three times the legal limit.
Brynley Jones, 44, was charged with two counts of DUI 0.15 or higher, two counts of DUI with property damage, hit-and-run and resisting an officer without violence.
It started when Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call of a hit-and-run around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Beach Road where a driver struck a bicyclist, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim suffered injuries consistent with road rash on his arms, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A short time later, deputies learned the same vehicle involved in the first crash struck a pole in the 6100 block of Midnight Pass Road, a release stated.
Deputies found Jones sitting on a sidewalk next to his damaged vehicle. He could not finish a field sobriety test, the sheriff’s office said.
When deputies tried to take him into custody, Jones was tensing his body, clenching his fists, and attempted to pull away from them, according the affidavit said.
He was taken to the Sarasota County jail, where a blood-alcohol test determined Jones had a .233 percent blood-alcohol content, a level nearly three times the legal limit.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments