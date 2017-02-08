Suspect indicted on first-degree murder charges held without bond

Andrew Thompson will continued to be held without bond after being indicted on first-degree murder in last month’s fatal shooting of two people.
Thompson, 22, of was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of LaShawna Stevenson-Weeks and Berry “B1” Joseph. If convicted, Thompson would either face the death penalty or an automatic life sentence.
At 1:18 p.m. Jan. 13, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5200 block of 15th Street Court East to reports of a shooting and found the bodies of Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks, 27, and Barry “B1” Joseph, 32. Stevenson-Weeks was found inside a Ford Explorer, and Joseph was found on the ground next to the SUV.
Thompson appeared eager to see Manatee County Judge Doug Henderson when he appeared before him via video conference Wednesday afternoon.
“How you doing, your honor? How you doing?” Thompson asked, smiling.
As the judge briefly discussed the case with his clerk, Assistant Public Defender Anne Hunter and a prosecutor, Thompson struggled to stand still.
Henderson ordered Thompson to remain in custody at the Manatee County jail without bond. When Henderson told Thompson that he would be giving his attorney a copy of the indictment, Thompson eagerly said, “Yes sir, thank you.”
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
