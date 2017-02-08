High school lockdown lasted just a few minutes, police say

Manatee High School was on a short lockdown Wednesday after police responded to a reported of an armed subject.
Bradenton police responded to the call around 11 a.m. Wednesday, and found a person behind a home in the 1200 block of 32nd Street West with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a release. The person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The school’s lockdown lasted about five minutes, according to police. It was enacted because of the nature of the call in close proximity to the school.
