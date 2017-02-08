Armed robbery suspect showed Family Dollar employee a gun before demanding money

An armed robbery suspect took off after demanding money from a Sarasota store and the Sarasota Police Department is looking for the public’s help to identify him.
Police said the man showed a black revolver with a wooden handle to a store clerk and demanded cash at Family Dollar, located at 240 North Lime Ave., Sarasota, at approximately 9:15 p.m Tuesday.
The clerk gave the man an undetermined amount of cash before he ran away.
The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing, sunglasses, dark mask and light colored shoes.
The employee was not injured, according to police.
Anyone with information on this case, please call Detective Maria Llovio at 941-364-7336 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
Comments