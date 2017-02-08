After being found with meth, he told cops he was trying to buy explosives

After the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 23-year-old Sarasota man Tuesday, he told officials he might have been trying to buy bomb-making materials from Hillsborough stores.
That’s when the FBI got involved.
Kenneth Iversen was arrested Tuesday in the 7900 block of 79th Street in Tampa and faces charges of methamphetamine possession, drug paraphernalia possession, resisting arrest and fleeing law enforcement.
SCSO assisting @HCSOSheriff @ suspicious incident 4000 block Tonga Drive. Hazardous Devices Unit, SCFD, FBI on scene. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/LUQr0cpZXL— SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) February 8, 2017
According to Bay News 9, as Iverson told deputies about his bomb material purchasing plan, they contacted Sarasota officials to search the home he shares with his mother in the 4000 block of Tonga Drive.
The FBI teamed up with the sheriff’s office and fire department in Sarasota County to search for explosives for eight hours in the home but found nothing.
Iversen had been arrested in Sarasota last week for carrying a concealed and unlicensed firearm, cocaine possession and paraphernalia possession.
