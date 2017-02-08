Armed robber grabs cash at West Samoset gas station

While another clerk was in the cooler at a West Samoset Circle K gas station, his coworker was being robbed, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 12:17 a.m. Wedensday, a man who hid his identity walked into the gas station, located at 904 30th Ave. E. just north of Southeast High School and Rowlett Elementary School. According to the sheriff’s office, he pointed a black semi-automatic gun at a female clerk and demanded money, so she gave him an undisclosed amount.
The clerk wasn’t harmed and was the only one to see the man leave the store on foot. According to the sheriff’s office, her coworker was in the gas station’s cooler at the time of the robbery and didn’t see anything.
The man was described as wearing a black jacket, tan pants, a green hoodie, black shoes and a black piece of cloth to conceal his face.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477.
