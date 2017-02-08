Armed robber grabs cash at West Samoset gas station

2:22 Bestselling author Nicholas Sparks speaks in Bradenton Pause

0:47 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer heading to the final four

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

1:35 Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker delivers 2016 Annual Report

0:52 Coast Guard K-9s provided extra security in Houston at Super Bowl 51

1:32 Hundreds enjoy food, music, drinks at Grilled Cheese Fest in Palmetto

1:21 Third homicide in Manatee County in 2017

0:39 Out-of-Door hits wild first-quarter buzzer-beater on way to district semifinal win

0:30 Trump threatens to 'destroy' career of Texas state senator who opposes sheriff on civil forfeiture