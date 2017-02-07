She lied to him get into the country. Now, she’s headed to federal prison

A woman formerly from Sarasota was sentenced to federal prison after she helped a man illegally obtain citizenship in the United States, according to a news release from the the office o fU.S. Attorney A. Lee Bentley III.
Margaret Mary Epps, also known as Margaret Monroy, 39, currently of Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to a charge of immigration fraud Nov. 7. Tuesday, she was sentenced to seven months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday.
The news release, citing court documents, said Epps entered a second marriage with a Mexican citizen in September 2013. She was already married and living with her husband in Sarasota.
Epps fraudulently petitioned for the Mexican citizen to enter the U.S. as her husband and lied to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services several times between October 2013 and June 2014, according to the release. Subsequently, the Mexican citizen was issued a permanent residency card in January 2015.
She told immigration officials she had no prior spouse or dependent children and that she was employed at a Sarasota elementary school. However, an investigation found she had both a husband and two children and had never worked at the school.
The release states she also submitted fraudulent tax forms and earnings statements. The fake documents falsely showed more than $40,000 in income from the elementary school in 2013 and additional alleged income in 2014.
In addition, Epps also submitted a fraudulent notary letter affirming the marriage to the Mexican citizen with her mother’s forged signature and notary seal, along with a fake birth certificate.
“This crime undermines our nation’s legitimate immigration system and creates a security vulnerability,” Susan L. McCormick, special agent in charge of Tampa, said in the release. “This criminal was looking for an illegal shortcut to obtain the benefits of U.S. citizenship. HSI special agents will continue to aggressively investigate this type of criminal activity.”
The case was investigated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer L. Peresie.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
