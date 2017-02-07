Buffalo Middle School student facing drug charges

A Buffalo Middle School student is facing various drug charges after he took various prescriptions drugs, including alprazolam, to school, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The 13-year-old boy brought alprazolam, Tylenol 3 that and Diphenhydramine to school, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Dave Bristow. He was taken to the juvenile detention center on a juvenile referral.
He is now facing a misdemeanor charge for being in possession of new legend drugs without a prescription.
The 13-year old was arrested and charged less than two hours after he was discovered to be in possession of the drugs, according to the report.
No other detail from his arrest were available because of the boy’s age and because he is charged with a misdemeanor.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
