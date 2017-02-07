Bradenton man indicted on two counts of first-degree murder

A Bradenton man charged with last month’s fatal shooting of two people — including his reported cocaine dealer — has been indicted on two-counts of first-degree murder.
A grand jury convened for about two hours Tuesday morning before handing up an indictment charging Andrew Thompson, 22, with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of LaShawna Stevenson-Weeks and Berry “B1” Joseph.
If convicted, Thompson will either face the death penalty or an automatic life sentence.
At 1:18 p.m. Jan. 13, deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5200 block of 15th Street Court East to reports of a shooting and found the bodies of Stevenson-Weeks, 27 and Joseph, 32. Stevenson-Weeks was found inside a Ford Explorer shot dead and Joseph was found on the ground next to the SUV.
What ensued was a manhunt for the suspected shooter seen fleeing the scene in a dark compact car, later identified as a gray four-door Pontiac G6 belonging to Thompson’s girlfriend. He and his live-in girlfriend had altered the Pontiac’s appearance because of a broken windshield, that detectives believe occurred during the homicide.
A witness identified Thompson as the one who killed the victims, and another witness confirmed for detectives with the Manatee Homicide Investigative Unit that Thompson had been alone in the car.
Thompson was arrested a week after the slayings and has been held since at the Manatee County jail without bond.
At the time of the slayings, Thompson was on felony probation for convictions of possession of cocaine and possession of heroin less than 10 grams that he pleaded no contest to in December.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
