February 7, 2017 9:11 AM

Detectives looking for suspects who swiped Amish furniture set

By Hannah Morse

Well before sunrise, two people jogged to the front of DutchCrafters Amish Furniture and snatched a furniture set worth nearly $2,700.

With surveillance video released by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, detectives hope to identify the suspects who are said to have stolen four wooden chairs and a table on Feb. 2.

According to the sheriff’s office, a burglary was reported at the 3709 N. Lockwood Ridge Road store around 9 a.m. The store manager said the furniture was chained together outside of the building.

From the video, two people in dark clothing can be seen approaching the store around 4:40 a.m., grabbing two of the chairs and carrying them over their heads two minutes later.

Anyone with information about the suspects can contact the sheriff’s office criminal investigations section at 941-861-4900 or Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or going online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

