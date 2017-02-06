He ran from police. When they found him, they also found a loaded gun.

A convicted felon is facing several charges after he ran from Sarasota police and a loaded pistol was found nearby where he was arrested Monday morning.
Natron Sellers, 19, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted feln, and resisting law enforcement without violence.
Sarasota police responded to a call of a man shooting a gun in the area of 25th Street and North Orange Avenue about 3 a.m., according to Sarasota Police.
Officers arrived and found Sellers walking east on 25th Street allegedly holding his waistband, a release stated.
When officers asked Sellers to stop, he allegedly turned around and ran. He continued to run after officers found him on Leon Avenue, pulling a black object out of his waistband, according to police.
Officers caught up to Sellers in the 2400 block of Leon Avenue where he was standing near a Toyota truck. A black Kel Tec .380 pistol, loaded with a round in the chamber and one round left in the magazine, was found underneath the truck, according to the release.
Sellers is being held in the Sarasota County jail on bonds totaling $15,500, according to police.
